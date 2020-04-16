Parks open - but play equipment out of bounds

MID and East Antrim Council has made the decision to reopen a number of town parks to enable local residents access to green space.

Parks set to reopen from 9am tomorrow (Friday) are:

People’s Park – Ballymena

Ecos – Ballymena

Town Park – Larne

Shaftesbury Park - Carrickfergus

All play and exercise equipment remains out of bounds at this time, and parks can only be accessed by bicycle or on foot.

Driving to exercise is regarded as non-essential travel and therefore all our adjoining carparks will remain closed.

Residents are reminded of their responsibility to ensure they use the facilities in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

Council staff will closely monitor the situation to ensure social distancing is adhered to. Anybody breaching public health guidelines will be asked to leave the parks, and if required, Council will notify our colleagues in the PSNI of any issues.

We appreciate your continued support at this time.