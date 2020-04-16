Recycling centres to re-open in Mid and East Antrim

In consultation with Group Party Leaders, Council has made the decision to reopen its Household Recycling Centres, as these have been determined by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to provide an essential service.

This means access to these sites will be defined as essential travel in the Mid and East Antrim area.

The decision to reopen was debated at length, but it was felt that it was reasonable, appropriate and would reduce community frustration, as well as provide a much-needed and essential service for our residents.

Council thanks our citizens for all their patience and for the upturn in recycling in recent weeks as they have made a determined effort to ensure their waste is segregated and recycled.

Waveney Road, Ballymena HRC

Waveney Road, Ballymena Household Recycling Centre (HRC), will be open tomorrow (Friday 17th April) between 9am – 5pm.

This is for essential access to dispose of household waste i.e. black bags, accumulated in recent weeks.

No vans or trailers will be accepted, and people should offload their own household waste to ensure social distancing.

Public health guidelines should be adhered to at all times.

Waveney Road HRC is open to Mid and East Antrim Borough residents only. Driving licence or photographic proof of address will be required for access.

We appreciate all residents respecting our staff on site, and they will guide you through the new temporary arrangements.

Sullatober, Carrickfergus, and Redlands, Larne, will reopen on Monday from 9am with the same arrangements as above.