PSNI warning over travel to beauty hotspots

PEOPLE are straying too far from their homes to enjoy the good spell of weather, the PSNI has said.

In a social media post this week, Strabane PSNI said that it had been patrolling some well known beauty spots in recent days.

Some were not within the permitted travel guidelines under the coronavirus regulations.

A spokesperson said: "Strabane LPT and NPT have been out patrolling and speaking to people at our local beauty spots.

"It is evident some people are travelling further than is necessary to these spots to enjoy the weather.

"If it's not within walking distance from your home is it really an essential journey to make?"

Posting an image of Moorlough which showed some fly-tipping, the PSNI added: "The fishery there is now closed as are all fisheries.

"If you are lucky enough to live close to one of these spots and use it for exercise then please look after it.

"We will continue to engage with you, explain to you and encourage you to abide by the #Covid19 restrictions and where necessary we will enforce it."

Over the Easter weekend, the PSNI issued 107 fines to people who did not comply with the directive to travel only when necessary to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.