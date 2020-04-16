Record number of deaths in NI as ABC has most cases outside Belfast

EIGHTEEN people have died as a result of coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours – the highest jump here since the outbreak began.

And the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon borough has become the area with the most cases outside of Belfast with 246 confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak, overtaking Lisburn and Castlereagh where there are 232.

There have been 689 cases confirmed in Belfast. In neighbouring Newry, Mourne and Down there have been 132.

Today's figures from the Public Health Agency show that there have been 113 cases of COVID-19 confirmed since yesterday, with 580 individuals tested.

There have now been 158 deaths in Northern Ireland since the start of the outbreak, with 2,201 cases confirmed and 14,240 individuals tested.