Joanne's 'Farmathon' will raise vital cash for scrubs and shields funds

THE community-driven effort to provide vital face shields and scrubs for frontline medical workers continues to attract great support in the local area.

NI Scrubs Ballymena have been in operation for around three weeks now, utilising the skills of a superb sewing team backed up by cutters, collectors and backroom co-ordinators.

To keep that effort on target, locals have been raising vital donations in many inspirational ways.

The latest person to ‘do her bit’ for the very worthwhile cause is Joanne Brown Kerr, one of the adminstrators for the Bann Maine West community cluster which is an ‘activity hub’ for various rural groups.

After hearing about the work carried out by Scrubs NI and local firm Village Blinds from Alan Nicholl, a BMW committee member, Joanne decided to do a 10-mile ‘farmathon’ to help out.

She said: “I decided to do 10 mile run around a field at our farm on Carclinty Road just outside Cullybackey this Monday evening raising money to go towards costs for scrubs and face shields through the partnership of NI Scrubs Ballymena and Village Blinds.

“There are still a vast shortage of supplies and these items are essential for all connected with the NHS to save lives.

We at Bann Maine West have had regular updates from Village Blinds owner Harold McCloy who has been a key driver in the project having turned his workshop over to making these life-saving materials.

“His drive and inspiration is amazing and I know money will be very well appreciated and put to very good use!”

You can support Joanne at:-

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/joanne-kerr-2?utm_id=2&utm_term=GyMP7GwDq