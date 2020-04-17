Another 18 die as eight more coronavirus cases confirmed in Mid-Ulster

THE number of victims of the Covid-19 pandemic in Northern Ireland has increased by a further 18 today, the Public Health Agency has confirmed.

It is the joint biggest single day increase in Covid-19 associated deaths, equal with the death toll yesterday.

That means the total number of deaths has reached 176, although that does not include deaths in care homes, hospices or at individuals' own homes.

In Mid-Ulster the total number of confirmed cases has reached 119, up by eight from yesterday's total.

For the second day in a row, there have been zero new confirmed cases in the neighbouring Fermanagh and Omagh Council area.

While numbers remain low to the west of Mid-Ulster, on the eastern border of the Council area the numbers continue to rise.

A total of 23 new cases were confirmed in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council area, bringing the total tally to 269.

The ABC Council area has outstripped Lisburn and Castlereagh as the second most affected Council area in Northern Ireland.

The total number of confirmed cases across Northern Ireland now stands at 2,338, up by 137 from yesterday.