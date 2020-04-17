Coronavirus: Another 18 deaths confirmed in Northern Ireland

ANOTHER 18 deaths due to coronavirus have been confirmed today in Northern Ireland, according to the Public Health Agency.

And the number of cases in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon borough has increased by 13 in the space of 24 hours.

There have been 269 cases confirmed in the borough – the second highest in Northern Ireland. Belfast has had the most cases confirmed with 719, while Lisburn and Castlereagh has 241.

Meanwhile, there have been 140 confirmed cases in Newry, Mourne and Down.

Across Northern Ireland 137 new cases have been confirmed since yesterday, with 810 individuals tested, including 11 at the SSE Arena and 14 at the City of Derry Rugby Club.

A total of 178 people have now died from COVID-19 in Northern Ireland, with 2,338 cases now confirmed. The number of individuals tested in Northern Ireland now stands at over 15,000, with 2,362 of those being carried out in the Southern Trust area.