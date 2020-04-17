Eighteen more deaths related to coronavirus

THE ABC Council area has the highest number of positive coronavirus cases outside Belfast.

The news comes as the Public Health Agency revealed that a further 18 people diagnosed with Covid-19 have sadly passed away.

The PHA's statistics are mostly hospital deaths and brings the total number of deaths to 176, according to their figures.

Another 137 people have tested positive for the virus, which brings the total number of positive cases to 2338.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council area now accounts for the highest number of positive cases outside Belfast, with 269 cases. Belfast remains the highest with 719.

The positive cases for Covid-19 in the Newry, Mourne and Down District Council area now stands at 140.

The figures for those deaths related to coronavirus are likely to be higher than those released by the Public Health Agency, as the Northern Ireland Research and Statistics Agency (NIRSA) provided a breakdown this week.

It recorded 157 coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland by Friday, 10 April.

NIRSA said 109 were hospital deaths, while 41 were in care homes and hospices and seven had been at private addresses.