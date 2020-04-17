Figures reveal number of Covid-19 deaths in care homes

IT has been revealed that 26 per cent of deaths involving coronavirus occurred in care homes and hospices.

Latest figures published today (Friday) by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) show that of the 157 total deaths involving Covid-19, occurring up to Friday, 10 April 2020, 109 (69 per cent) occurred in hospital, 41 (26 per cent) occurred in care homes and hospices and 7 (4 per cent) occurred at private addresses.

The 41 deaths in care homes and hospices involved 23 separate establishments.

There were 435 deaths registered by the General Register Office in Northern Ireland during the week ending 10 April 2020, one more than in week 13, and 140 more than the five-year average of 295.

Seventy-six (17.5 per cent) of these deaths mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths registered in the calendar year 2020 to 141.

However, because of the rapidly changing situation, the report also provides provisional, updated totals of deaths occurring (based on date of death) up to 10 April, taking account of the latest available death registrations up to Wednesday, 15 April 2020. On this basis:

• There were 157 deaths mentioning Covid-19 on the death certificate that occurred in total, up to 10 April but were registered up to 15 April.

• The comparative number of death notifications reported by the Public Health Agency (PHA) to 10 April was 118.

There have been 4,821 deaths registered in the year-to-date, 29.2 per cent of which (1,410) were classified as ‘respiratory’. The number and proportion of respiratory deaths is lower in the year-to-date than the five‑year average of 1,531 and 31.9 per cent.