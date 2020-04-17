Man arrested over Essex lorry deaths

A MAN has been arrested in London in connection with a police investigation into the deaths of 39 people, who were found in a lorry in Essex last year.

Police arrested a man, aged 42, yesterday on suspicion of an immigration offence.

A spokesman from Essex Police said: “A man has been arrested in London today, April 16, on suspicion of an immigration offence.

“The 42-year-old, from Tottenham, has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to facilitate the entry of non-EU citizens into the UK.

“It is connected to our ongoing investigation into the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals, who were sadly discovered in a lorry container in Grays on October 23, 2019.

The news comes a week after Laurelvale lorry driver Mo Robinson pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of the 39 people.

Robinson, of Laurel Drive has been in custody since the bodies of 31 men and eight women were found in the back of a refrigerated trailer which had been attached to his Scania cab.

The 25-year-old entered his plea when he appeared before the Old Bailey last Wednesday via videolink for a virtual hearing.

Due to social distancing restrictions, most lawyers and reporters attended proceedings via Skype.

All of the victims who were discovered at an industrial estate in Grays, in the early hours of October 23, last year, were identified as Vietnamese nationals and included a number of teenagers, two of whom were 15-year-old boys.

While it is not yet known when the victims entered the container, it is known it travelled from the port of Zeebrugge in Belgium, before arriving at Purfleet in Essex.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident after being called to Waterglade Industrial Park, at Eastern Avenue in Grays, around 1.40am.

Last month, it was revealed all 39 victims had died from asphyxia and hyperthermia.

At a previous court sitting in November, Robinson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and acquiring criminal property, namely cash.

However, during his most court appearance, he denied a further charge of transferring criminal property.

At a previous court hearing, it was alleged Robinson was part of a “global ring” of people-smugglers.

Four other co-accused facing charges in relation to the same incident also appeared in court last Wednesday.

They included a second County Armagh man, Christopher Kennedy, 23, of Corkley Road in Darkley, who denies a charge of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

The others were 43-year-old Gheorghe Nica, from Mimosa Close in the Langdon Hills area of Essex, who denies 39 counts of manslaughter and one count of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

A second Essex man, Alexandru-Ovidiu Hanga, 27, from Hobart Road in the Tilbury area, denies a charge of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration

The fifth accused Valentin Calota, 37, from Cossington Road in Birmingham, was not asked to enter a plea to a charge of conspiring to assist unlawful immigration.

Prosecutor William Emlyn Jones QC told the court a human trafficking conspiracy charge being faced by Kennedy and Robinson was being dropped.

He asked for an adjournment of three weeks to decide whether to proceed with a trial against Robinson on the outstanding charge he faced.

The four other co-accused are set to go on trial at the Old Bailey on October 5 and it is expected to last up to eight weeks.