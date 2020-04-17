Police appeal after serious accident in Carrickmore leaves driver critical

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious two vehicle road traffic collision on Main Street in Carrickmore on the morning of Wednesday, April 15.



Shortly after 11.30am it was reported that a grey coloured Landcruiser was involved in a collision with a black coloured Volkswagen Passat.



The driver of the Landcruiser, a male aged in his 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment. He remains in hospital in a critical condition. The female driver of the Volkswagen was not injured.



Police are appealing for anyone who was on Main Street on Wednesday morning and who witnessed the collision to get in touch with officers in Omagh. Police are particularly keen to speak with anyone who has dash cam or mobile phone footage of the collision. Please call police on 101 quoting reference 754 15/04/20.