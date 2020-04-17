Who cares for the carers?

SEVERAL weeks ago, enquiries were made with government departments and agencies on failures to properly protect against Covid-19, whether individually or corporately.

Concerns continue to be raised around vulnerable persons in both residential and domiciliary care facilities, and the lack of appropriate Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for those tending to them.

Care staff remain terrified of contracting and transmitting the virus to patients as well as their own families, yet are required to continue regardless, due to both questionable guidance and lack of PPE.

Instances of Covid-19 are now being detected in care homes, some of which have led to deaths, adding to concerns of already distressed carers.

This was not unpredicted. Carers have been forthright on what would happen if appropriate PPE was not provided.

Responsibility for ensuring compliance is a complicated process, coupled with an apparent reluctance by authorities to answer questions – an appalling situation in what could literally be life or death, be that patient or carer.

Back on March 19, the Minister for Justice was asked if legislation is being considered against persons failing to prevent risk of spreading Covid-19, on both an individual and corporate perspective.

While the question and reminders were acknowledged, the Minister chose not to respond.

In stark contrast, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon took immediate action on learning carers were not being supplied adequate PPE amidst a rise in residential care home deaths from Covid-19.

In a hard-hitting statement she warned emergency legislation including enforcement would be used if care-staff and residents are put at risk.

The move was supported by GMB Scotland Secretary Gary Smith who said: “If care home employers have been negligent, they should face the full force of the law and prosecuted if people are denied PPE.”

When a desperately needed shipment of PPE arrived in Northern Ireland last week, Commissioner for Older People, Eddie Lynch warned it must be distributed fairly across health and social care services.

He advised, “Taking care of ourselves is essential, to ensure we can take care of others”, and this was particularly relevant to those caring for the elderly.

But problems persist. Some carers still do not have sufficient or appropriate equipment, putting themselves and their patients at risk.

The Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) is the contact point for care providers with Covid-19 enquiries. They advised PPE supplies are sourced from Health Trusts. Yet despite this critical time for carers and their patients, there is no monitoring around compliance as, “At present RQIA is not undertaking any specific investigations”.

Likewise, the Health and Safety Executive (HSENI) are not carrying out any inspections, and pointed to the Coroner when asked around negligence resulting in death.

That’s correct, in theory. Except Covid-19 deaths – confirmed or suspected - are not required to be reported to the Coroner. The disease is notifiable, but deaths from it are not.

The Minister for Health Robin Swann was asked if he is planning to change the status of Covid-19 deaths, making them notifiable. As well as providing an accurate number of fatalities from the spread of the virus, it would allow for investigation to establish if death was preventable.

After assurances a response was being worked upon, it never materialised. The Department were however keen to see the article around the question – just not willing to address it.

Consequently, a collective, if unintended snub in regard to providing information continues, even now.

In such an accountability vacuum, who really does care about carers?