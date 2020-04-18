Domestic violence services looking to hotels, B&Bs for families to quarantine

DOMESTIC violence services are looking to hotels and bed and breakfasts for families to quarantine so they can move into refuges.

Women’s Aid Federation NI currently has three “crash pads” in Northern Ireland – but needs more self-contained units so new admissions can isolate before they go into communal homes.

Sonya McMullan, regional services manager, said the organisation is working with partner agencies, including the Housing Executive, to get more accommodation.

She said: “A lot of our refuge accommodation you’d be sharing a bathroom, you’d be sharing a kitchen.

“We’re looking at B&Bs, hotels all sorts of options – but the key is they have to link in with Women’s Aid services.”

She said women fleeing domestic violence would have the same support as before the pandemic.

She added: “There are pathways into emergency accommodation for those people who need it and women’s refuge and accommodation is very much open – it just looks different.”

Ms McMullan said domestic violence services were preparing for demand to triple after the lockdown, as it has in China and Italy.

Meanwhile in the UK some services are seeing fewer people reaching out – even with the heightened risk brought about by isolation.

She urged people to be alert to abusive behaviour: “Perpetrators thrive on isolation and lockdown. We need family, friends to be reactive and vigilant and know where and how to get support."

If you, or someone you know, are experiencing abuse, you can access support from national online and telephone services or connect with a local service www.womensaidni.org. In an emergency, call 999.