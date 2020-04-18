Seventeen more deaths as a result of COVID-19

SEVENTEEN more people have died in Northern Ireland as a result of coronavirus, the latest figures from the Public Health Agency has said.

That brings the total number of deaths in Northern Ireland to 193.

A total of 148 new cases have been confirmed here in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures, bringing the cumulative number of laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,486.

Meanwhile 15,749 individuals have been tested here since the start of the outbreat, with 765 tests carried out in the last 24 hours. Nine of those took place at the SSE Arena and 32 at the City of Derry Rugby Club.

Over 13,000 people have tested negative for the illness, with 66 having an indeterminate result.