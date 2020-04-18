Teachers face 'toughest challenge' of their careers predicting grades

TEACHERS say they face the “toughest challenge” of their careers predicting students’ grades for GCSE, AS and A-level exams.

This week Education Minister Peter Weir announced tests would be replaced by a “calculated grade” that would take into account homework and mock exams.

The system will apply to pupils who would have sat exams set by the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations & Assessment.

Emma, who asked to be known only by her first name, teaches at a Belfast college.

She said said the new system would put enormous pressure on staff.

She added: “I think it’s going to be the toughest challenge teachers are going to face in their teaching career.

“I feel we’re having to play god a little bit.”

She said she felt most for the students, and the anxiety they would be feeling.

She added: “Teachers really care and we work so hard throughout the year. It’s crushing for us but we have to think positively, we have to think fairly.

Simon Green, who exclusively teaches A-level students, said he was “disappointed” by the decision.

He said: “There is no dispute that exams cannot take place in the normal exam period this year.

“It seems to me fundamentally unfair to use data from mock exams and homework’s that students were told would not count towards their final grade.”

He said the change could also disadvantage students who performed better in tests.

He added: “There is also the issue of very bright students who ‘cram’ for exams and therefore who’s ability is not necessarily reflected in the work they have previously submitted.”