'Dreadful' damage caused to cars in Tandragee

CUSHER councillor Paul Berry has said he is disgusted by “despicable damage” caused to cars in the Cornmarket Street and Austin Drive area of Tandragee early on Sunday morning.

These pictures show the damage caused to cars by a "reckless" person in Tandragee last night.

According to the Mid-Ulster Act Initiative "some reckless person decided to drive around Tandragee at high speeds.

"In doing this they have damaged cars at the corner of Cornmarket Street/Austin Drive and possibly more," they added.

Councillor Berry said he knew all of those who own the damaged cars, one of which belongs to a family member.

“I know all of the owners of these vehicles. In fact one was my cousin's family car and understandably they are all shocked and disgusted at the considerable damage done to all the cars,” said the Independent councillor.

“These good folk have worked hard and it is really annoying that their cars have been damaged needlessly.”

Residents first became of the incident in the early hours when one of the residents heard a loud bang.

“When they looked out to the car parking area she could see that the cars had been pushed sideways,” Cllr Berry explained.

“Thankfully they acted quickly and contacted the PSNI.

“I would commend the PSNI as they apprehended the perpetrators soon after. Now they are thankfully in custody and hopefully will appear in court soon to face the penalty they deserve.

“It seems there was two cars involved and possibly racing each other. The drivers were not local to the area.”

He concluded, “At a time when people are worried about the whole implications of the COVID 19 the actions of these thugs showed just how disgusting they are causing so much damage to other people’s property and the distress they’ve caused to the owners and neighbourhood.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.