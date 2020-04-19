One person passes away from Covid-19

THE Public Health Agency has announced that one person has sadly passed away in Northern Ireland as a result of coronavirus.

The PHA revealed its figures in its daily announcements today (Sunday).

This brings the total of Northern Ireland deaths to 194 as recorded by the PHA.

A further 159 people have tested positive for Covid-19, which brings the total of positive cases for the province to 2645.

A total of 786 people have been tested for coronavirus since yesterday, with 13 individuals tested at the SSE SARS-COV2 testing centre and 32 individuals tested at the City of Derry Rugby Testing Centre.

To date, a total of 16,490 people have been tested for the virus, with 13,773 testing negative and 72 people with indeterminate results for SARS-COV2.