Serious Conditions Criteria for ESA claimants decided by 'administrative officer'

DESPITE a former government minister stating persons with serious conditions will no longer be repeatedly reassessed for Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), it has emerged that no legislation was introduced and Department for Communities staff have discretion on how this is administered.

It has also emerged medical professionals with in-depth knowledge on the severity of claimants’ health, who determine conditions permanent and serious, can be overruled by a ‘Departmental administrative officer’.

With some local government councillors extremely perturbed by the current processes for those who are sick or disabled accessing benefits, as well how and where appeals are conducted, the Local Democracy Service began an investigation into various aspects of the system.

One area examined was ESA and in particular, the Serious Conditions Criteria.

In September 2017 following an announcement by then Secretary of the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) Damien Green, people with the most severe, lifetime conditions would no longer to be repeatedly assessed for ESA and Universal Credit (UC).

Prior to that, even claimants with the most severe health conditions or disabilities were re-assessed on their availability for work.

The Department for Communities announced it would “maintain parity and follow this policy” advising staff persons deemed to have lifelong, and incurable conditions with minimally fluctuating care needs, would no longer undergo re-assessments. This would be known as Serious Condition Criteria.

While widely welcomed, what was not made clear was Departmental staff have discretion around who meets criteria and can overrule a claimant’s medical evidence.

A number of enquiries were submitted to the Department under a Freedom of Information request.

The responses are concerning.

The Department stated legislation does not refer to serious conditions but rather whether there is a relevant change of circumstances. The decision not to reassess those with severe, lifelong disabilities or health conditions who are unlikely to ever move into work: “Took effect from 29 September 2017, but did not result in legislative change.”

The Department was asked about the right of appealing a decision rejecting a claimant for Serious Conditions Criteria, who responded: “There is no automatic right of appeal against a determination which is embodied in or necessary to a decision. (However), a claimant has a right of appeal against an outcome decision rather than a determination, which is merely a component of the outcome decision.”

This was complicated for non-legally trained or represented claimants, so questions were put around full compliance with the Disability Discrimination and Human Rights.

The Department responded stating it: “Does not hold any information relating to this …. (They) may have been undertaken by DWP”.

A copy of the risk-assessment template used by the Department in instances of considering Serious Condition Criteria, was requested, but: “No template exists”.

Instead, the response referred to assessment procedures where Departmental Healthcare Professionals advise on the re-referral period, and consider whether a claimant’s condition meets: “The new severe conditions criteria and if no further assessments are required.”

However, the claimant’s own medical professional’s opinion around Serious Condition Criteria could be over-ruled, with this decided by: “An Administrative Officer appointed by the Department.”

In respect of providing the legislation or guidance which permits the Department to overrule clinical opinion provided by a claimant seeking consideration under the Serious Condition Criteria, the response referred to ESA Regulations (operational from October 2008), which “provides for the redetermination of whether someone has limited capability for work.

“The time period in relation to this is not set down in the legislation but is largely at the Department/Decision Makers discretion – usually based on available medical evidence including medical reports from ATOS… The decision not to reassess those with severe, lifelong disabilities or health conditions who would be unlikely to ever move into work, took effect from 29 September 2017 but did not result in legislative change.”

As the Freedom of Information request was answered prior to the restoration of devolution, the Department was asked, with a Minister now in post, to comment on current processes around Serious Condition Criteria decision-making and in particular, how it can by discretion supersede a medical diagnosis by a claimant’s clinician.

It was also asked if procedures are under review and if there is intention to bring forward legislation to allow for scrutiny or challenge.

A spokesperson said: “Anyone claiming ESA will be automatically assessed for the Severe Conditions criteria at their Work Capability Assessment by a Healthcare Professional. If the person’s condition or its functional effects meet the criteria, the Department will be advised that no further assessments are required.”

In response to the overruling of clinical decisions, the spokesperson said: “The Work Capability Assessment looks at the functional effects of a person’s condition, rather than the diagnosis itself. It is not a super-session of the opinion of their clinician.”

This differed to the response provided prior to the Minister taking office, which appeared to show the Department was permitted to over-rule the evidence of claimant’s clinician.

The Department has, however, confirmed: “The Minister will be outlining future plans for Social Security and Mitigations in the time ahead.”