Twenty-three COVID-19 deaths in ABC borough

THERE have been 23 deaths in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon borough due to COVID-19 to date, new figures have shown.

The figures have been made available in a new dashboard, which has been launched by the Department of Health.

The last update on the site, given at 2pm today (Sunday), says that in the ABC borough 1,532 people have been tested for coronavirus with 260 proving to be positive and 1,266 negative.

In neighbouring Newry, Mourne and Down there have been 13 deaths. A total of 1,090 people have been tested for the illness - 148 of those have been positive and 942 negative.

Across Northern Ireland 194 people have died to date, with 2,599 people having tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health say the figures complement information currently in the public domain and, together with statistics on deaths published weekly by NISRA, help provide a comprehensive picture of the effects of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

The new dashboard provides a range of key statistics on the number of Covid-19 patient admissions and discharges, outbreaks in care settings; bed occupancy, ICU occupancy and gender and age breakdowns. The statistics are presented at a range of geographical levels including Local Government District and at Trust and hospital site. The information will be refreshed daily and new content will be added as appropriate.

The statistics on deaths reported daily on the dashboard refer to individuals reported as having had a positive result for SARS-COV2 within 28 days of the death, whether or not Covid-19 was the cause of death. These focus mainly, but not exclusively, on hospital-based deaths.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “It is vitally important to keep the public well informed. That includes the publication of statistics as well as the all-important advice on how we keep ourselves and are loved ones safe.

“My Department has also introduced and updated the Covid-19 NI app in recent weeks and further digital initiatives are planned. "