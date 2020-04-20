Local community centre opens its doors for hospital donations in act of generosity

AMID the coronavirus pandemic there have been many inspiring stories of the selfless generosity of local people.

And, at a community centre in Strabane that spirit of giving has never been more evident.

Altnagelvin Hospital is currently preparing for a surge in patients in the coming weeks and launched an appeal to ensure a supply of essential toiletries for each patient as there will be no opportunity for their families to visit and bring their personal effects.

Fountain Street Community Centre, which is one of the community groups part of the 'Strabane Together Against Covid-19' grouping, has opened its doors to facilitate a drop-off point and countless donations for essential items such as toiletries and pyjamas have poured in.

Committee members are at the centre daily collecting donations left by the public and the main hall is currently housing dozens of boxes filled with hundreds of items.

Mary Deery, centre manager, explained that a local resident who had been in hospital having cancer treatment had contracted coronavirus. She had come across the hospital appeal on social media and asked the centre if they would be willing to act as a donation point.

"When she was transferred to a different hospital, she had to give up all her personal effects and because none of her family could get into visit, they couldn't bring her anything.

"She saw the appeal on Facebook and asked could we use Fountain Street as a drop-off and that's how we ended up involved." Mary explained.

Vice-chairperson Karina Carlin added that the same resident, who is now recovering from the virus, had donated back into the appeal.

Mary says the centre will continue to collect items this week before they are delivered to the hospital.

"The essential items we are collecting are not only for patients with COVID-19 but for all the patients in every ward. It's for the entire hospital," she said.

"Patients can't have visitors so their loved ones are unable to bring in their personal items and the hospital itself is running low so the appeal is to help the hospital to have a supply of essental toiletries for each patient.

"We're asking anyone who is a position to donate what they can. All donations are gratefully accepted.

"We started this last Tuesday morning and the response over the last week has been absolutely fantastic.

“People have been so generous. Everything we are getting in is sanitized and then divided into boxes.

“We are getting Strabane Community Rescue to take the donations in their vans to deliver to Altnagelvin Hospital where there is a designated drop-off point."

Karina added: "People are coming daily and dropping off their donations in the baskets provided at the front of the centre

"The donations are coming in from all over from individuals, elected representatives and businesses. It's been so heart-warming to see such kindness and it's lovely to be able to help in this small way.

"As well as the toiletries, we've also had donations of baby items which is extremely important for the wee babies in hospital and even for parents taking children home.

"We're very lucky to have this facility here. It's not being used for anything else at the minute and we have the people power.

“It means people can come, drop off their items and all while social distancing."

She added that donations of unsuitable items such as aerosols and bars of soap will be distributed to other facilities in need such as local care homes.

The centre is taking donations from 10am to 4pm and those donating are reminded that donations can and should only be made as part of their essential weekly shop.

Keep an eye out on the group's Facebook page - Fountain Street - where regular updates are posted.