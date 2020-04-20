Samaritans of Newry and Dundalk appeal to Newry residents for help

SAMARITANS of Newry & Dundalk is appealing for donations from local residents to help ensure its volunteers can continue to support people struggling to cope during this crucial time.

Following the Government’s confirmation that Samaritans volunteers are critical to supporting vulnerable people, we are making every effort to ensure that our volunteers are able to provide emotional support to anyone in crisis.

Volunteers that are able to carry out shifts at our St. Colman’s Park branch are following strict guidelines on hygiene standards and social distancing. The situation will be continually monitored to ensure that volunteer safety is prioritised.

Branch Director at the Samaritans of Newry & Dundalk, Eileen Campbell said: “For over 45 years, our branch has provided a listening ear to anyone who needs support, which has been possible through the public’s kind donations. Every year, we must raise around £40,000 to keep our Newry branch open and operating.

“Now more than ever, we need the public’s continued support. Due to the cancellation of our upcoming fundraising events, we are facing a significant loss of funding, so we are calling on local residents to help us ensure that we continue to be here for anyone who needs support.”

A donation as little as £5.00 will help volunteers to answer a call for help from someone struggling to cope and be there when people need support the most.

Over the coming weeks, we will be hosting some virtual fundraising activities and we want you to get involved! If you want to help or have any ideas on how we can raise some vital funds virtually, please get in touch on newry@samaritans.org

To make a donation and find out other ways you can support your local Samaritans please visit our website at https://www.samaritans.org/branches/newry/ or our Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/samaritansnewrydundalk

Those worried about their own mental health or someone else during the coronavirus outbreak can find some useful online resources and advice on the Samaritans website at https://www.samaritans.org/how-we-can-help/

As we launch our Emergency Fundraising Appeal, the Samaritans are still available for you if you need to talk to someone. Sharing whatever is causing you stress or anxiety with someone else can help to ease the burden. You don’t have to suffer in silence. If you need support, call us on Freephone 116123 or email jo@samaritans.org. Due to the current lockdown, you may have to wait a little longer for a reply than normal but one of our amazing volunteers will be there for you as soon as possible.