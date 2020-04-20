Cemeteries remain closed due to coronavirus pandemic

DERRY City and Strabane District Council says all council-owned cemetries will remain closed for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Cemeteries have been closed for several weeks now due to government restrictions.

They are only open for funerals and the numbers in attendance at burials are limited.

Council say they understand how difficult it is for local people who are unable to visit the graves of their loved ones but says it is acting on government advice.

A spokesperson said: “The NI government instruction to all councils in Northern Ireland to close all cemeteries and burial grounds except for funerals are still in place.

“It states the following - ‘The Coronavirus Legislation (The Health Protection (Coronavirus Restriction) Regulations (NI) 2020 requires (at section 4) A person who is responsible for a crematorium or burial ground must ensure that, during the emergency period, the crematorium or burial ground is closed to members of the public, except for burials’.



“By keeping the cemeteries closed we are complying with these regulations.



“We understand how difficult this is for the people but the decision to reopen is not council’s to make and we would urge you to please adhere to the advice to 'Stay at Home' and help to prevent the spread of this virus.”

In the Strabane area, council has six cemeteries which will be affected.

These are Aughalane, Glenelly Road; Ardstraw New, Magheracolton Road; Castlederg, Drumquin Road; Mountcastle, Duncastle Road; Strabane, Cemetery Road and Urney, Urney Road.

Household recycling centres and other facilities also remain closed.