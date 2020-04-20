Latest figures show 24 COVID-19 deaths in ABC borough

THE latest COVID-19 figures released through the Department of Health show that there have now been 24 deaths in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon borough due to COVID-19.

Across Northern Ireland 207 people have now died, with 13 of those coming in Northern Ireland.

Two-hundred-and-sixty-six people have tested positive in the ABC area with 1,284 having negative results. Six people have had indeterminate results.

In neighbouring Newry, Mourne and Down 13 people have died so far. A total of 1,132 patients have tested positive – 148 of those have proved to be positive and 984 negative.

The figures come as Health Minister Robin Swann said there had been a “significant revision” of Northern Ireland's worst case scenario, where in the region of 1,500 deaths could be recorded in the first 20 weeks of the epidemic.

That includes hospital deaths and deaths in the community.

Mr Swann stressed that it not a prediction or a forecast, merely a “clear indication” that social distancing is working.

“Let me once again warn against complacency, because complacency in the strongest terms will kill,” he said.

Mr Swann added that “there are many people gravely ill in our hospitals with COVID-19”.