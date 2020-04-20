New website launched to advise pregnant women during COVID-19

DURING COVID-19 normal maternity services will be temporarily reconfigured.

To keep pregnant women informed of these changes the Public Health Agency (PHA) has launched a new Northern Ireland Maternity COVID-19 website.

The website will provide pregnant women with information about services in their trust as well as useful information on what COVID-19 is and how it affects pregnancy.

Alison Little, Consultant Midwife at the (PHA), said: “Pregnancy can be a wonderful experience, but it can also come with many worries and concerns. Given the current challenging situation this can just add to those worries, it is important that we provide pregnant women with the information they need to help lessen these worries.”

The PHA has worked with the five Health and Social Care Trusts in Northern Ireland to ensure the information is relevant to pregnant woman.

Dr Susie Finnegan, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Craigavon Area Hospital, said: “The website reflects the temporary changes in service, but also details the sources of support available during this time and alternative service provision provided.

“Due to COVID-19, the way we deliver maternity services has had to change, but it’s still the same professional, friendly staff delivering the service and ready to look after you.”

The website also contains advice and guidance on the most commonly asked questions on maternity services, along with information on child health services, antenatal care and mental health.

Alison added: “As this situation evolves, changes will occur to the services. We hope to use this website as a platform to communicate with pregnant woman, so they are kept up-to-date and have a positive maternity journey.”

The website can be found at www.ni-maternity.com

For further information on COVID-19 see www.pha.site/coronavirus