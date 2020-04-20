Thirteen more Covid-19 related deaths in NI

THIRTEEN more people have died in the coroinavirus pandemic, according to the Public Health Agency.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland hospitals now stands at 207.

Fifty-nine of Northern Ireland's 207 confirmed Covid-19 deaths reported by the PHA have been in the Belfast area, which has seen 854 confirmed cases.

The council area with the fewest recorded deaths is Causeway Coast and Glens where there have been six.

Currently, there are 612 confirmed or suspected Covid-19 patients being treated in hospital across NI.

On Monday, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre in the Republic of Ireland confirmed a further 77 coronavirus related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 687.

A total of 15,677 people have now been tested for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, with 2,728 testing positive, 12,931 testing negative and 18 indeterminate, according to Department of Health figures.

Meanwhile, there has been a healthy uptake on government support for businesses here.

Around 1,000 businesses in Northern Ireland applied for a £25,000 government grant within hours of the scheme's launch.

In addition, employers made 67,000 furlough claims within just 30 minutes on Monday morning.