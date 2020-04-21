'Festival of Flight' 2020 cancelled

THE hugely popular ‘Festival Of Flight’, which attracts tens of thousands to the Mourne County each year, has been cancelled for 2020.

The decsion was taken in light of the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic and advice from the Public Health Agency.

In a statement, the local Council explained their decision.

“Following careful consideration of the government’s ongoing response to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is with great regret that Newry, Mourne and Down District Council has had to take the decision to cancel this year’s Festival of Flight, due to take place on Saturday 20 June 2020.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Charlie Casey said, “Each year the Festival of Flight attracts over 80,000 visitors into Newcastle and the wider Mournes region. The Council acknowledges the economic impact that this event brings to Newcastle and the wider-region and the huge-amount of planning and preparation that is undertaken by our partners including the blue-light services.”

Councillor Charlie Casey continued, “The Council’s priority at this time is to support the ongoing response to the Covid-19 pandemic that is being delivered each day across government and society. It is with great regret that this decision has had to be made, but it has been made in the best interests of our local residents, visitors, festival participants and event partners including the PSNI, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, RLNI, RAF, air-display teams, the local media, the event sponsors and the many local tourism and hospitality businesses in Newcastle that support the event each year.

“The Council will continue to review plans for this year’s tourism events programme on an ongoing basis and in-line with guidance from the Public Health Agency.”