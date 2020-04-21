South Down MLA Bradley questions Poots on post-Brexit farming

A NUMBER of issues have already been discussed in Government to ensure protection for local farmers in the wake of Brexit, writes Barbara Boyd.

The UK left the EU on 31 January and has now entered an 11-month transition period.

However, the farming community could be the first to experience the impact of Brexit with the loss of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) a financial support for farmers.

Following any agreed transition period this CAP will no longer apply to Northern Ireland once the UK leaves the European Union.

Therefore, the views of stakeholders are being sought on a ‘Future Agricultural Policy Framework’ document to help shape the debate on future support arrangements for Northern Ireland.

Following initial engagement with a number of stakeholders representing farming, food and environmental interests, the Department is now seeking views from across a much broader range of stakeholders on possible future agricultural support arrangements.

SDLP South Down MLA, Sinead Bradley recently asked the Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs to outline any discussions he has had with the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs to advocate a soft Brexit to protect the local farming sector.

In his answer to Ms Bradley, Minister Poots said he recognised that many farmers and agri-food stakeholders are concerned about the impact that the exit from the EU could have on them.

Minister Poots added: “I have met George Eustice MP, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs at the recent Inter-Ministerial Group meeting and have discussed a number of issues by telephone with him since taking up my role.

“The detailed arrangements for the implementation of the Protocol have also still to be determined and will be subject to discussion between the EU and UKG through the Specialised and Joint Committee structures.

“This detail will very much depend on the precise nature of the future trading relationship between the UK and the EU.”