Council to re-open parks for pedestrian access

PARKS in the borough are to reopen from tomorrow (Wednesday) - but for pedestrian access only.

The parks will be open in line with normal opening hours, a post on Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council's Facebook page said.

"This decision has been kept under continual review in line with other councils and governmental direction, acknowledging an increased public awareness and adherence of Public Health Authority guidelines in recent weeks, and the longer-term health and wellbeing impact attributed to the extended period of lockdown," the post read.

"Access will be permitted with strict social distancing measures and guidance in place, to enable all users to stay safe whilst exercising. This decision to reopen the parks will be continually monitored in line with social responsibility adherence, in conjunction with the PSNI.

"As the Parks are for pedestrian access only, access can be gained through specific gates, and all adjoining car parks will remain closed. Under current national lockdown restrictions, it is important to note that, only local people walking or cycling to and from the parks should be using these areas for exercise."

Social gatherings, sunbathing, sitting on public benches, BBQ’s, picnics, or group games will not be permitted "to ensure the safety of all users".

Meanwhile all play parks, caravan sites, outdoor gym equipment, golf courses, pitches and public toilets will remain closed.

"At this time, the council would like to remind residents that the Dog Control Orders will still be enforced, and owners are asked to please keep dogs on leads whilst in the parks," the post continued.

"To ensure the safety of council employees, users are asked not to directly approach council staff on-site at this time."