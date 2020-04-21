Council to show support for victims of domestic abuse

THE Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council has urged victims of domestic violence to speak out.

Council will show support for victims of domestic abuse tonight by lighting up both the Strand Road office and the Guildhall clock purple.

Mayor Michaela Boyle, who has worked closely with several local domestic abuse charities and organisations, said that it was a cause that council were keen to get behind.

"We are all experiencing an uncertain and difficult time due to the coronavirus pandemic, but I feel that it's particularly important that we take a moment to consider those who are victims of domestic abuse and violence.

"The advice to stay home and the act of self-isolation is a victim's worst nightmare and one that brings feelings of fear, anxiety and entrapment.

"Being in a confined space with their abuser unfortunately means that there are many people suffering acts of domestic abuse and violence right now.

"We have a duty to let each and every one of those victims know that they are not alone. No matter what else is going on in the world, victims of these heinous and despicable crimes do not need to suffer in silence.

"I would encourage all of them to contact the authorities to report their abuse, and to speak with family members, friends, or one of the incredible charities we have both locally and nationally. There is help out there," she said.

She continued: "In lighting up the council office and Guildhall clock, we want to raise awareness of this issue and to ensure that victims feel supported and listened to.

"Nobody deserves to live a life of fear and loneliness. Please, if you need help dial 999. Reach out to your support system and know that there is always a way out."