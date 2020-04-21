Councillor apologises for 'stay the f*** at home' email

FORMER Sinn Féin mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Cllr Garath Keating, has apologised after sending a constituent an email advising them to “stay the f*** at home”.

He had included his fellow councillors in the response to a query about recycling centres and parks.

Cllr Keating subsequently sent another email apologising to the constituent and his council colleagues.

Currently the council's parks and recycling centres are closed due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. In recent days there has been growing pressure on the council to open the facilities after Mid and East Antrim Borough Council opened their recycling centres, while the 11 councils in Northern Ireland have adopted differing policies in respect of opening parks.

According to reports from the Press Association, Cllr Keating wrote in an email to a constituent who had raised the issue: “The general advice across the board is for people to STAY THE F*** AT HOME!!”

Further in the email, he added: “I know people want to clear out their stuff, I know there are some irresponsible c***s who think its acceptable to throw their rubbish about the place and that is hugely unfortunate – but the importance of the advice to STAY THE F*** AT HOME ultimately takes precedence over both as it quite literally is a matter of life and death.”

Cllr Keating sent a follow-up email later sent a follow-up email to apologise for the use of “unprofessional language”.

He added that he had gone a “bit too far in making the point” but added the issue was “something I feel particularly strongly about in the current climate given the awful impact this pandemic is having across the borough.

“Hope I have not caused you any offence,” he concluded.

A Sinn Féin spokesman later said: “Councillor Garath Keating has apologised for language used and any offence caused in a response to a constituent.

“Sinn Féin’s position remains that people should continue to follow guidelines on social distancing and stay at home to help save lives.”