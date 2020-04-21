Essex lorry deaths: Man appears in Dublin court

A TYHOLLAND man has appeared at Dublin's High Court in connection with the manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese nationals who were found in the back of a lorry in Essex.

Forty-year-old Ronan Hughes, of Leitrim, Silverstream, County Monaghan, was in court for the short hearing.

Belfast-born Mr Justice Paul Burns heard that Hughes was arrested on Monday at his home and that if he is extradited, as is the wish of Essex Police, he will face 39 manslaughter charges and one of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

Mr Justice Burns informed Hughes of his rights and remanded him in custody until May 1.

The judge said he would seek more information about Hughes' alleged involvement in the offences, adding that he would be prepared to hear a bail application on April 29, 2020.