Latest figures show a further increase of deaths in the borough

ACCORDING to the Department of Health, the latest figures for those testing positive for Covid-19 now stands at 2758.

In a new dashboard facility, which was launched over the weekend, the Department of Health provides a breakdown of the impact of coronavirus according to local council area.

However, in its update today (Tuesday) the incorrect figure had been given on this facility.

Another nine people sadly lost their lives, however the Department’s dashboard facility had earlier stated 13 people had sadly passed away.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council remains third on the list of those areas which have the highest number of positive cases at 271, with 27 deaths related to coronavirus, an increase of three from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Newry, Mourne and Down District Council area has recorded 149 positive cases, with 14 deaths relating to the virus reported.

When providing the new dashboard facility, the Department stated the figures focused mainly – but not exclusively – on hospital deaths.

As of Tuesday, 21 April 271 people in the ABC area had tested positive for Covid-19 out of 1590 individuals tested. While in Newry, Mourne and Down out of 1149 patients, 149 have tested positive.

According to the Department of Health’s figures, there have been 216 hospital deaths relating to coronavirus, meaning nine more people have sadly passed away.

The actual figure is believed to be higher as the Department’s figures do not record those who have passed away in care homes or at a private address.

Out of those who have tested positive for the virus, 874 are aged between 40 and 59, while 644 are in the 20 to 39 age group. Some 507 people aged between 60 and 79 have tested positive and 465 people aged 80 and over. The lowest numbers of those testing positive – 57 people – are aged between 0 and 19 years old.

However, the majority of deaths have occurred in those aged 80 and over.

The Department of Health’s figures also provide a gender breakdown of those who have tested positive, and show the majority are female with 1632 positive for Covid-19 and 1122 males.