NIFRS appeals for people to use 'common sense'

THE Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service is appealing for people to exercise “common sense” in the countryside.

The call comes following a number of gorse fires in the local area, many of which are believed to have been started deliberately.

At the end of last month local NIFRS crews attended several gorse fires over the space of a few days in the Mournes and just last weekend a gorse fire was deliberately lit at Dechomet.

Now, the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) is asking for members of the public and farmers to exercise caution.

“DAERA and NIFRS are asking farmers and the public for their help during the current dry weather spell, which has sparked a wildfire warning,” said a Department spokesperson.

“The hot and dry weather has left the countryside vulnerable to fires caused by burning of vegetation or waste and littering and dumping of waste materials could put our emergency services under more pressure.

“It damages our environment and puts human lives, property and wildlife at risk.”

The Agriculture and Environment Minster, Edwin Poots said: “As we work our way through the Covid-19 crisis, no-one should start a fire in the countryside and place further strain on our emergency services.

“Wildfires are rarely natural. They are almost always started either deliberately, or by reckless burning or disposal of flammable vegetation or waste material. Waste or litter might also contain glass, which can easily start a fire on a sunny day.

“It is important that we all play our part in protecting our communities and vulnerable citizens during this national emergency, to ensure that we do not add unnecessary pressures to the emergency services.”

Michael Graham, Chief Fire and Rescue Officer (Interim) NIFRS said: “Dealing with wildfires unnecessarily draws our resources away from where they are needed most, protecting our community.

“Thanks to our planning, the changes we have made to how we deliver our service, and the hard work of our people, we are well placed to continue protecting our community during the Covid-19 pandemic, however it is important that the public work with us to not add any additional pressure on the emergency services during this time.

“We would therefore appeal to farmers to support us by not carrying out controlled burning and remind the public to exercise common sense in the countryside,” he added.