This year's Festival of Flight cancelled

THIS year’s Festival of Flight has been cancelled.

The decision was made today (Tuesday) “with great regret” by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council.

The popular event, which attracts upwards of 80,000 people to Newcastle each year, was scheduled to take place on Saturday, 20 June.

However, in light of the continuing social distancing measures imposed, the council announced their decision not to go ahead with this year’s event.

“Following careful consideration of the government’s ongoing response to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is with great regret that Newry, Mourne and Down District Council has had to take the decision to cancel this year’s Festival of Flight,” said council chairperson, Councillor Charlie Casey.

“Each year the Festival of Flight attracts over 80,000 visitors into Newcastle and the wider Mournes region. The council acknowledges the economic impact that this event brings to Newcastle and the wider region and the huge amount of planning and preparation that is undertaken by our partners including the blue-light services.”

“The council’s priority at this time is to support the ongoing response to the Covid-19 pandemic that is being delivered each day across government and society.

“It is with great regret that this decision has had to be made, but it has been made in the best interests of our local residents, visitors, festival participants and event partners including the PSNI, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, RLNI, RAF, air-display teams, the local media, the event sponsors and the many local tourism and hospitality businesses in Newcastle that support the event each year.

“The council will continue to review plans for this year’s tourism events programme on an ongoing basis and in-line with guidance from the Public Health Agency.”