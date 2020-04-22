Local groups get slice of £2m funding

FOUR local organisations have been given a slice of over £2m worth of National Lottery Funding under the Awards for All scheme.

A Safe Space to be Me is using a £150,748 grant to run their Crumlin Community Hub over two years, to provide a one-stop-shop that addresses the community’s emotional health and well-being needs. The hub will provide a hive of activity including information workshops, emotional health and well-being services such as counselling and one-to-one support, educational activities for all ages and pop up clinics.

The project benefits the whole Crumlin community, and promotes health and well-being, as well as community cohesion between individuals and generations.

Riverside Special School, based in Antrim, is using a grant of £10,000 to provide a music therapy programme for young people with Emotional Behavioural Difficulties (EBD).

The funding is being used to run the programme as well as buying specially adapted instruments for the sessions.

The project allows children to participate in a small group setting, teaching turn taking and space sharing which enhances their life skills in and beyond a school setting.

The Breakaways is using a £9,750 to provide a timetable of social, educational and recreational activities for older people in Newtownabbey to include music and dance, hobby classes, social outings, a Christmas dinner and a trip to the seaside.

These activities improve health and well-being as well as help reduce social isolation.

And Women’s Aid Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey (WA ABCLN) is using a £10,000 grant to employ a part-time worker to further support and co-ordinate the White Ribbon Charter.

The White Ribbon Charter is a worldwide campaign to end male violence against women.

The support worker is working with the group to localise the movement within a Northern Ireland context and raise the profile of the campaign within local communities.

