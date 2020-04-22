Police asked for comment on overnight fires

POLICE have been asked for comments on two overnight fires at sites in Ballymena.

It is understood that fire appliances were called to blazes at Springwell Street and Linenhall Street.

The latest fires follow an incident of arson at an NIE substation between Dunclug Park and Millfield in Ballymena.

Police posted on their facebook page: “NIE have been contacted and are aware of the damage. They have stated that if further damage is caused it could leave many homes in the local area without power. Further damage could also impact the integrity of the structure and endanger anyone who comes into contact with it.

“We are keen to hear from anyone with information as to who is causing this damage.”