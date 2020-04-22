Police fear fires may be linked

Police in Ballymena are investigating two fires in the town in the past 24 hours which they believe may be linked.

Sergeant Hewat said: “At 11:25pm, it was reported that an unoccupied caravan parked at an address on Duke Street was on fire. NIFRS attended the scene, along with our officers, where the caravan had been completely destroyed by the blaze. Some damage was caused to a building in close proximity.

"The second report of a shed fire at an address on Linenhall Street was made to us just before 8:10am. The shed was completely destroyed.

“We are working to establish the cause of both fires, however, we are considering the possibility that both incidents may be linked.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have been in either of these areas between 10:30pm and this morning and saw any suspicious activity, or who has information which may help our investigation, to call us on 101 and quote reference 2033 of 21/04/20 or 329 of 22/04/20.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."