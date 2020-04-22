Poppy burning accused 'banned from town'

A MAN posted footage on social media of himself burning poppy wreaths at a war memorial, police have told a court.

Che Donnelly (27) is accused of targeting the Memorial Park in Ballymena last month.

Five floral tributes placed at the Galgorm Road site were said to have been torched on March 20. Donnelly, with an address given as Princes Street, Ballymena, was seeking bail on a charge of causing criminal damage.

During the hearing at Belfast Magistrates' Court a police officer claimed: "He actually posted (footage on Facebook) of himself setting fire to the poppy wreathes in Ballymena Cenotaph."

She contended that the defendant should not be allowed to return to live in the town.

Granting bail if an address approved by police can be found, District Judge Mark Hamill agreed to bar Donnelly from Ballymena.

"He is not to access social media, and have no contact with any prosecution witness."

Donnelly is due to appear in court again in four weeks time.