Armagh Observatory and Planetarium celebrates World Earth Day with special screenings

THIS Wednesday (April 22) marks World Earth Day and Armagh Observatory and Planetarium is hosting two special screening via Facebook for adults and kids alike to explore the earth at home.

Zula Patrol: Down to Earth, 3pm

A special screening for little explorers at home, following the adventures of The Zula Patrol.

While on a routine fossil-hunting expedition, The Zula Patrol turns up evidence that the villainous Deliria Delight has been traveling back in time to Earth’s prehistoric past to illegally dump her company’s toxic trash. The Zula Patrollers must find before her actions cause catastrophic consequences.

In the process, our heroes learn all about the formation and development of Earth, and the life forms who call it home. (Runtime 25 minutes).

Dynamic Earth Narrated by Liam Neeson, 8pm

Dynamic Earth explores the inner workings of Earth’s great life support system: the global climate. With visualizations based on satellite monitoring data and advanced supercomputer simulations, this cutting-edge production follows a trail of energy that flows from the Sun into the interlocking systems that shape our climate: the atmosphere, oceans, and the biosphere.

Audiences will ride along on swirling ocean and wind currents, dive into the heart of a monster hurricane, come face-to-face with sharks and gigantic whales, and fly into roiling volcanoes. (Runtime 25 minutes).

To enjoy the screenings, follow Armagh Observatory and Planetarium on Facebook. For a full programme of events once the centre has re-opened visit www.armagh.space