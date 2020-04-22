Close shave for Conor

MOTHER and son Cathy and Conor McColgan have together raised over £2,500 for a Coleraine care home.

“My mum Sally is in the Cottage Care Home Coleraine and I was trying to think of ways to help so decided to set up a Gofundme," explained mum Cathy.

“As Coronavirus took hold, the Cottage had a lockdown on March 12 so the residents couldn’t have visitors.

“I knew they would need basic necessities such as toiletries, tissues etc and wanted to ensure the staff had suitable PPE to protect themselves and the residents.

“My 13-year-old son heard about my fundraiser and decided to do one too!

“He wanted to raise money by getting his head shaved!

“So far, he’s raised £605 and jointly we have £2555!

“We’ve had donations from so many companies of PPE, gloves. Everyone has been so kind!"