Council explains decision behind cemetery closure

ARMAGH City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has set out its reasons for keeping cemeteries closed.

Today the Ulster Gazette has been contacted by a number of readers frustrated at the fact that cemeteries remain closed while parks have been allowed to open.

Tonight a council spokesperson said, "As a council, we are deeply aware of the huge sensitivities surrounding the closure of public cemeteries for the residents of our Borough.

"The difficult decision to close cemeteries was taken in-line with the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations Northern Ireland Act (2020) issued by the NI Assembly that does not permit the tending to, or visiting of, graves or memorials.

"Please be assured that if the legislation regarding public access to cemeteries is changed at Executive level, we will follow the necessary requirements."