Majority of parties back re-opening of parks

THE news that Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has reopened its public parks has been welcomed by the majority of parties on Council.

On Tuesday (April 21) evening, a spokesperson for the Council confirmed that as of today (Wednesday) parks would reopen to pedestrians in line with normal opening hours.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, SDLP Councillor Thomas O’Hanlon welcomed the announcement but urged the public to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

“The SDLP engaged with officers over recent days on the opening of parks, cemeteries and recycling centres. We signalled our support for the reopening of any of these, when the advice from the various government departments changed,” he said.

“Yesterday, Minister Edwin Poots MLA signalled a shift in his department’s advice around the opening of public and forest parks. Council officials then moved to implement this advice across Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

"The SDLP support the move, on the basis that strict guidelines are in place, that they are adhered to and that this is kept under constant review."

The DUP’s Mark Baxter said there should be no issues around this decision but said the situation will need to be kept under review.

“With the Westminster government instructing local councils to open parks and the Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots MLA relaxing the restrictions around forest parks, Council recognised the need for people to exercise for both physical and mental well being,” said Cllr Baxter.

“This is an unprecedented time and there are no right answers in all these things and there are many complexities to consider when making these decisions.

“Restrictions are in place and if people follow the government guidance there should be no issues with pedestrian access to our open spaces. As with all these things it will be kept under review.”

UUP Councillor Julie Flaherty has welcomed the move, though urged the public to stay at home and protect the NHS.

“The opening of parks and open spaces has very much been the subject of much debate in the local media over the past week or so,” said Cllr Flaherty.

“This is something as a group we have discussed at length within Council group leaders meetings.

“Our position has been clear throughout. We wanted parks to remain closed because our number one priority has been to ‘stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives’. The message to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives has not changed.

“We always said this was a matter of timing - if it could be done, it should be done. We are happy to see this position has changed.”

She continued: “We believe we have strong, responsible, resilient citizens in this area.

“Keep up with the social distancing, follow the signs, respect our staff, keep safe and enjoy the beauty of our wonderful borough of which we are so proud.”

The Alliance Party’s Eoin Tennyson did, however, express some unease at the decision.

“While we appreciate that parks are important for health and wellbeing, particularly for those in urban centres, we have expressed some concern at the decision to open all parks at this stage,” said Cllr Tennyson.

“We will continue to monitor adherence to social distancing and enforcement, and keep this decision under review to ensure the safety of citizens in our borough – which remains the number one priority.

“It is critical that the public continue to adhere strictly to the public health guidance: to stay at home and observe social distancing where it is not possible to do so. Even the smallest departure could see a significant increase in Covid-19 cases.”

Sinn Fein were asked for comment but had not responded at time of publication.

On Tuesday, a message posted on Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council’s Facebook page advised the public of the change.

“Pedestrian access to all Parks in the borough will be introduced from tomorrow (Wednesday) 22nd April, in line with normal opening hours,” read the statement.

“This decision has been kept under continual review in line with other councils and governmental direction, acknowledging an increased public awareness and adherence of Public Health Authority guidelines in recent weeks, and the longer-term health and wellbeing impact attributed to the extended period of lockdown.

“Access will be permitted with strict social distancing measures and guidance in place, to enable all users to stay safe whilst exercising. This decision to reopen the parks will be continually monitored in line with social responsibility adherence, in conjunction with the PSNI.

“As the parks are for pedestrian access only, access can be gained through specific gates, and all adjoining car parks will remain closed. Under current national lockdown restrictions, it is important to note that, only local people walking or cycling to and from the parks should be using these areas for exercise.”

The statement continued: “To ensure the safety of all users the following activities will not be permitted; social gatherings, sunbathing, sitting on public benches, BBQ’s, picnics, or group games.

“All play parks, caravan sites, outdoor gym equipment, golf courses, pitches and public toilets will remain closed. At this time, the council would like to remind residents that the Dog Control Orders will still be enforced, and owners are asked to please keep dogs on leads whilst in the parks.

“To ensure the safety of council employees, users are asked not to directly approach council staff on-site at this time.”