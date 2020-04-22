Passing of DUP MP's father

TRIBUTES have flooded in following the death of DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson's father, Jim.

Mr Donaldson, who hailed from the Ballinran area in Mourne, was a highly-respected figure of the community.

DUP Dromore District branch made the announcement of his passing in a Facebook post this morning (Wednesday).

The post said: “On behalf of the branch we pass on our condolences to the Donaldson family at this sad and difficult time. May they all know God’s strength and comfort in the days and weeks ahead.”

The Mourne man was also a founding member of the Schomberg Society in Kilkeel and popular presenter on FuseFm.

A tribute to Mr Donaldson, said: “It is with much sadness and deep regret that this morning we have learned of the passing of one of our founding members, Jim Donaldson.

“As well as being a Director in the Schomberg Society, Jim has always been a stalwart and steadfast loyal member, who volunteered countless hours in many capacities.”

The post continued: “Just to mention a few, this included Jim being involved with our Senior Citizens Club, our Reivers Festival, Stewarding at many of our events and not forgetting being a radio presenter on his very popular and much loved Fusefm Mourne Country Show.

“Jim was always there willing to lend a hand and he will be sorely missed by everyone in Reivers House. Our thoughts and prayers are with the wider Donaldson family circle at this time.”

Mr Donaldson had previously served in the UDR and was a member of the Royal Irish Regiment.

The father-of-eight was also a loyal and long-time member of South Down DUP branch.

Mournes DUP Councillor, Glyn Hanna also passed on his condolences to Mr Donaldson’s family.

Councillor Hanna said: "Jim inspired many with his words of encouragement and positivity. He is now safe in the arms of Jesus. The Donaldson family are in our thoughts and prayers.”