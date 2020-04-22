UDR Benevolent Fund offering support to vulnerable veterans

THE UDR Benevolent Fund is calling on any vulnerable former members throughout Northern Ireland, who need help and support during the current COVID-19 pandemic, to contact them.

The registered charity, set up to assist former members, their widows and dependents, is reaching out to vulnerable former members in need to come forward if they have fallen on hard times or adversity.

Brian Kennedy, Secretary of the UDR Benevolent Fund said, “In a time where even the strongest of individuals are struggling with the new normality of life, living through the COVID-19 pandemic, it can be an even more difficult time for those people who are vulnerable and unable to support themselves. We want to reiterate the message to those former members that we are here to help.

“We know it can be difficult to ask for help; there may be a feeling of embarrassment but there shouldn’t be, and we want to change this. We might be able to ease the burden by providing help and support.

“When someone contacts us, they will be referred to a caseworker organisation, whose knowledge and expertise is of the highest level, and who will deal with any issues sensitively and confidentially. However, as part of any grant application process, personal information and supporting documentation will be required. To contact us today, telephone +44(0)77 2067 7838 or email udrbenfund@outlook.com.”

Support available for those who have proven financial hardship could include financial assistance to help with electrical and heating costs, food vouchers or in some instances, specialised equipment.

The charity also offers a respite service; however, this service is currently closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The UDR Benevolent Fund spends in the region of £400k per year, providing life changing assistance to those who face difficult times. Applications are dealt with in the strictest confidence at all times.

If you are a former member of The Ulster Defence Regiment, a dependent family member or if you know of a former member in need because of sickness, disability, accident, infirmity, poverty or other adversity, contact The UDR Benevolent Fund today on +44(0)77 2067 7838 or email udrbenfund@outlook.com.