10Plus Radio will show 'the life worth living'

10Plus Radio – ‘the Live Worth Living’ will launch on Friday 1st May 2020 at 7pm.

Initially, this Christian-run internet station will run for five hours every Friday evening from 7pm-11am.

Each week, the presenters will deliver what they hope will be uplifting, spiritually edifying and encouraging content, particularly at this difficult time.

The opening night will kick off with ‘Pulse – Praise From The Heart’ an uplifting music programme hosted by gifted Ballymena singer/songwriter, Naomi Kennedy. Her recently released debut album ‘Breathe In Me’ has been extremely well received and Naomi looks forward to playing a wide range of Christian sounds each week.

‘Edifying Scrolls – Books That Bless’ begins at 8pm. Each week, Jayne Dunlop will give the lowdown on some of the best Christian books available right now with the odd uplifting tune thrown in as well.

Veteran journalist and author, Joe Boyd steps in at 9pm with the thought-provoking ‘Transformations’ programme.

Here, you will find Joe in conversations with Christians from all walks of life whose faith has remained strong even at the toughest moments in life.

Topics such as depression amongst young people, child loss, illness and unemployment are just some of the issues that will be discussed by Joe and his guests.

Warrior Women of God’ is a lively magazine style show led by Jacqueline Kennedy, which will get underway at 10pm.

Following this, Allison Minford will present a Closing Thought and Prayer slot featuring a verse of scripture, with a short message and prayer.

Each presenter is busy putting the finishing touches to their shows.

An excited Joe Boyd said: “We have been planning 10Plus Radio – The Life Worth Living – since January and our feeling is that God is going to do something very special with it.”

“After much thought and prayer, we decided to launch now as people are at home being active on the internet and perhaps looking for hope at a difficult time for everyone.”

“Of course we want people to enjoy what they hear but our ultimate aim is to help our listeners to know a little bit more about the God that we as a team know and love personally”, he added.

Currently, all content on 10Plus Radio – The Life Worth Living – is recorded but you can contact the team in various ways with your thoughts and ideas for future programming or any prayer requests you may have.

Email the station at tenplusradiolifeworthliving@gmail.com; tweet to @10plusradio or head to www.facebook.com/10plus-Radio-The-Life-Worth-Living to contact the crew.

To tune in every Friday night, hit the following links: http://c6.radioboss.fm:8157/stream or

https://c6.radioboss.fm:18157/stream