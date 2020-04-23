Supermarkets support care workers and charities

AS part of their support for all Health and Social Care (HSC) staff and ahead of tonight’s Clap for Carers, Asda stores in Antrim and Ballyclare are celebrating the work of the 38,000 social care workers across Northern Ireland who deliver frontline services to vulnerable people in their own homes, residential care, nursing homes and charitable organisations.

With a new updated digital certificate of registration now in place as proof of Health & Social Care identification, Store Manager Robert Ryans, welcomed Connected Health Area Manager for East Antrim, Ashley Cambell, Senior Carer Stephanie Galloway, Area Manager for Antrim & Ballymena, Yasmin Anderson and Care Assistant Nicole Scott (back right) to Asda’s flagship store in Antrim.

They were there to make the most of the dedicated shopping hour (8-9am every Mon, Wed, Friday and browsing hour each Sunday 12.-1pm) for frontline healthcare workers which includes those working in social care roles.

Welcoming Asda’s support, the Chief Executive of the Social Care Council, Patricia Higgins said: “The sense of community spirit during these difficult times has been immense.

“Our social care workforce, alongside all key workers, are tirelessly going the extra mile with great dedication and compassion.

“The care they provide to some of the most vulnerable and isolated people in our communities has never been more significant, than now.

“We commend Asda’s approach in recognising social care workers as frontline staff and thank all their colleagues too, for their selfless acts in helping keep the stores opened and stocked.”

Explaining how the Asda is supporting Social Care Workers, Robert Ryans added: “Asda is proud to lend our support to the frontline workers in the health sector who face tough challenges at this difficult time.

“We want to make it clear that this support is extended to our social care workers and hope that their inclusion in our dedicated shopping and browsing hour will be of real benefit as they balance the demands of managing home and working life.”

Meanwhile, the group behind Spar and Vivo in Northern Ireland has launched their Community Cashback Grant, aimed at helping charities and local community groups feeling the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The £20,000 pot will be donated to four different initiatives per week over the next four weeks in the initial roll out, acting as a big thank you for community groups created during the outbreak, and support for NI charities feeling the effects of their fundraising events being postponed.

Bronagh Luke, Head of Corporate Marketing says communities have come together like never before in the past few weeks and deserve all the help they can get; “being in the heart of the community with over 450 stores across Northern Ireland, we have seen first-hand how different communities have stepped up to be there for their neighbours.

“We want to do all we can to support them, whether they’re delivering essentials for the vulnerable and elderly, cooking homemade meals, providing packed

lunches for children or collecting for food banks. We also know that many local charities are feeling the effects of this pandemic, and it’s important they are able to continue to function as a very important part of many people’s lives in Northern Ireland.”

Henderson Group will donate £5,000 per week across four projects or organisations, and those who would like to be considered can apply by completing an application form found on the Henderson Group website and social media platforms.

Bronagh continued; “Any community group, initiative or charity based in Northern Ireland can apply now, and we hope we can be there for them and help continue their good deeds for as long as is necessary.”

To find out more, visit the group’s new Life at Home platform, which is packed full of community news, recipes, activities for kids at home, mindfulness practice and tips and blogs for hacks around the house