Church bells to ring out in memory of Pat McManus

CHURCH bells will ring out in Strabane this weekend in memory of nurse Patrick (Pat) McManus who died after contracting coronavirus.

Mr McManus (60), originally from Townsend Street in Strabane, had been working as a nurse in a hospital in Staffordshire where he is believed to have contracted the virus from a patient.

The father-of-three passed away last weekend following a 40-year career of caring for others and is thought to be the first NHS worker from Northern Ireland to die from the virus.

Strabane independent councillor Raymond Barr had approached members of the clergy in Strabane to request that church bells ring out in a show of solidarity with his family.

"I’m really pleased to announce that Fr Boland, Fr Doherty, Fr Sweeney and Rev White of Christ Church, Strabane, have agreed to my request to ring the church bells in their respective parishes at 3pm on Sunday as a token of respect and to show solidarity with the family of Strabane nurse Pat McManus who passed away last weekend after contracting the virus in the service of others," he said.

"Pat continued to work despite having underlying health problems himself showing selfless dedication to his job.

"This is also an opportunity to show our thanks to our local heroes and heroines; the shop workers, council workers, emergency services, health workers, voluntary workers and just the general public for their tolerance, generosity and discipline.

"I would ask everyone to turn out at 3pm at the sounding of the bells and applaud yourselves and all our local frontliners and offer a massive show of sympathy to the family of Pat McManus who became the first and hopefully the last health worker from the six counties to lose their life to the virus."

He added: "Once again a huge thank-you to the local clergy for their cooperation in making this event happen.

"This is a local tribute to the people of Strabane and district which I hope will hopefully strengthen the resolve of the entire community to deal with the problems we face."