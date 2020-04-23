Council launches digital marketing course to help tourism and hospitality businesses

AS businesses continue to develop new ways of working during the current lockdown situation, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s Tourism department is running a four-week course to help support these businesses as they move online.

Targeting the tourism and hospitality sector, this free course offers information, advice and support on how to effectively use social media platforms, build a strong web presence and boost your search engine optimisation.

The first session in the four-week course begins on Monday, April 27 and is fully booked – so due to popular demand, another one is being organised in the near future. If you would like to express your interest in attending the next course, please contact joanne.mcelmeel@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk.

This course will focus on a number of important areas. Learn how to create high quality content on Facebook and Instagram, reach new customers and build interaction, develop a strong understanding of social media advertising channels, using hashtags and how to manage a campaign. The last in the series will focus on discovering how to boost your visibility through search engines and keywords to generate bookings.

Each session will last for approximately two hours followed by an opportunity for a question and answer session. To be able to participate all you need is either a laptop, PC, tablet or smart phone. Training will be delivered through Google Meet.

“I am delighted that we are able to offer such useful and valuable support to businesses within our Tourism and Hospitality sector, to ensure that during this time they can pick up new skills in relation to profile-raising and maintaining innovative, customer engagement,” commented the Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Mealla Campbell.

“During such a worrying time, we are continuously reviewing the help, training and assistance that we can give to our local businesses and I know a lot of social media and online expertise and knowledge will shared throughout this course.”

Places are limited to 25, so please get in touch for more information, to register your interest in attending the next series or to receive information on other upcoming, online training for the sector.