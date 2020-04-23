Marts set for gradual re-opening

THE Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural (DAERA) affairs has welcomed the decision by the Northern Ireland Livestock and Auctioneers’ Association (NILAA) to open Livestock Marts on a gradual basis from Monday (April 27).

Livestock Marts closed voluntarily on March 23 in response to Covid-19 health and safety concerns. Recently Mart operators trialled a number of successful online sales to enable livestock trading to continue and are now gradually moving towards re-opening on a phased basis from April 27, with some restrictions in place.

Markethill Mart has revealed that it will resume livestock sales from Tuesday, beginning with fat cows at 11am and drop calves at 3pm.

That's followed by cull ewes, fat hoggets, and spring lambs on Wednesday.

In welcoming the decision, a spokesman said: “Farmers are key workers and are continuing to provide food for us all in very challenging circumstances. Part of that food supply chain is the ability to trade and sell animals.

“Staff within the Department have maintained regular contact with Livestock Mart operators over recent weeks and have been reassured that robust operational protocols, developed by the Marts in conjunction with other stakeholders, will enable them to conduct business in a manner that is safe for staff, farmers and buyers and adheres to social distancing requirements.

“DAERA therefore welcomes the decision to recommence sales of primestock, cull animals and store stock on a gradual basis from week commencing 27 April.

“Farmers, like all businesses, are facing financial difficulties as a result of Covid-19. Being able to trade again at the Marts will provide much needed cash flow.”