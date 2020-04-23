UUP councillor's call for cemeteries to be reopened

AN Ulster Unionist councillor has called on the Northern Ireland Executive to “restore parity” and reopen cemeteries immediately.

Earlier in the week, Councillor Julie Flaherty had accepted that cemeteries needed to remain closed in the interest of public safety.

However, following the decision by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council to reopen parks to pedestrians, the grieving mother believes the time is right to take a similar approach to cemeteries.

“Those who have contacted me about this situation are all of the same mindset – we will not break the law and will respect any regulations put in place,” said Cllr Falherty.

“However, given recent developments around the reopening of parks, something must be done to restore parity.

“The park gates have been opened, and measures have been put in place to encourage public safety, social distancing and protection of Council staff.

“But still, for me and my husband, and for many grieving families like us, nothing has changed. Today, still, it means nothing.

“Today, the gates of Kernan cemetery and others, are still padlocked. The cemetery is quiet.”

The Portadown representative continued: “People have left flowers on the adjoining fences, some elderly gentlemen sit at the locked gates, families peer over hedges…patiently waiting on Stormont to make the changes required.

“I thought we had been given a chink of light in the darkness, when parks were opened, I thought cemeteries would follow. Clearly we haven’t… it would appear there is no political agreement on this issue.

“That being the case, I call immediately on the Stormont Executive to explain to me why we are still locked out of our cemeteries but not our parks and I will continue to lobby my Ulster Unionist colleagues in the Stormont Assembly.

“If society can be trusted to be responsible and exercise social distancing in a local park and in a supermarket, can someone tell me why some think I cannot be trusted to do the same at my little son’s grave?

“We will have many dark days ahead as a community. We have a long period of healing and recovery to face. If this can be done, it should be done. It is the right thing to do. Make this right.”

Speaking about the decision to close cemeteries within the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council area, a spokesperson for the Council said: “As a council, we are deeply aware of the huge sensitivities surrounding the closure of public cemeteries for the residents of our borough.

“The difficult decision to close cemeteries was taken in-line with the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations Northern Ireland Act (2020) issued by the NI Assembly that does not permit the tending to, or visiting of, graves or memorials.

“Please be assured that if the legislation regarding public access to cemeteries is changed at Executive level, we will follow the necessary requirements.”

Commenting on the issue, a spokesperson for the Department of Health said this matter is “subject to advice from health and scientific experts”.

“Ministers are united in their concern for those who are bereaved and understand the comfort that a graveside visit brings,” said the spokesperson.

“The restriction to cemeteries are part of a raft of measures designed to keep people safe during this pandemic. These are kept under close review by the Executive and are subject to advice from health and scientific experts.

“Ministers have given their commitment that they do not wish to delay lifting of any restriction on cemetery visits unnecessarily and consideration of this matter is ongoing.”